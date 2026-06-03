Chronic Pain Emerging As Major Public Health Challenge In India, Experts Warn At Mumbai Conference

Pain medicine specialists discuss advanced minimally invasive treatments as chronic pain and spine disorders continue to rise across India | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 3: With chronic pain, spine disorders and lifestyle-related musculoskeletal conditions rising sharply across India, leading experts in pain medicine and minimally invasive spine interventions gathered in Mumbai for MIPSICON 4.0 and HandsOn MIPSIs 9.0 — one of the country’s major academic and procedural training platforms in interventional pain medicine.

The three-day conference and workshop, held from May 29 to 31, was organised by the DYPU Fellowship in Pain Medicine Program and Mumbai Pain School in collaboration with the Departments of Anatomy and Anaesthesia at DY Patil University School of Medicine, along with the Indian Society for Study of Pain (ISSP) and ISA Navi Mumbai City Branch.

Experts highlight growing burden of chronic pain

Experts at the conference highlighted that chronic pain has emerged as a major public health concern impacting sleep, mobility, productivity, mental health and overall quality of life. According to global health estimates, low back pain remains one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, while musculoskeletal disorders continue to contribute significantly to long-term disability.

Addressing the media, Dr Sidharth Verma, Organising Chairman of the conference, said India is witnessing a sharp rise in chronic pain, spine degeneration and posture-related disorders across all age groups. He said pain medicine is evolving rapidly into a specialised field focused on precision-guided, minimally invasive and evidence-based treatment approaches.

Focus on advanced pain management techniques

Experts discussed advanced interventions such as ultrasound-guided procedures, fluoroscopy-guided pain therapies, radiofrequency ablation, regenerative medicine, neuromodulation and minimally invasive spine procedures aimed at reducing pain and dependence on long-term medication or major surgery.

Dr Sanjay Khanna, President of ISSP, stressed the need for greater awareness and early referral to qualified pain physicians, stating that timely intervention can significantly reduce disability and improve quality of life.

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Hands-on training for specialists

The conference also featured participation from eminent national and international faculty members and included hands-on workshops for pain physicians, anaesthesiologists, spine specialists and postgraduate students focusing on advanced image-guided pain and spine interventions.

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