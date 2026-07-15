Chitpavan Foundation Navi Mumbai To Host Annual Ashadhi Vitthal Wari On July 19, Open To All Communities | AI

The Chitpavan Foundation, Navi Mumbai, will organise its annual Ashadhi Vitthal Wari on Sunday, July 19, inviting people from all communities and faiths to participate in the traditional devotional procession.

2.5-km procession route

The Wari will commence at 7 am from the entry gate of Jewel of Navi Mumbai in Nerul. The procession will proceed via Agri Koli Bhavan and Wazirani Sports Complex before returning to Jewel of Navi Mumbai and concluding at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple opposite Nerul Gymkhana. The route covers approximately 2.5 kilometres.

Organisers have encouraged participants to bring traditional musical instruments such as cymbals (taal) and zhanja to add to the devotional atmosphere of the procession.

Bhajans, aarti & prasad

After the dindi reaches the temple, a programme of bhajans will be held, followed by the aarti. The event will conclude with the distribution of prasad and light refreshments.

The foundation said the Wari is open to all members of the public, irrespective of caste or religion.

Organisers have also announced that voluntary cash donations will be accepted after the procession concludes. They clarified that donations will not be accepted through UPI or any online payment mode.

A dedicated WhatsApp group will be created for participants to share updates and information related to the event, and the organisers have appealed to residents to invite their friends and relatives to join the procession in large numbers.

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