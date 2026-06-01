Child Allegedly Finds Worm In Packaged Ice Cream Cone In Kalyan; Uncle Demands Action Against Manufacturer

Thane: A worm was allegedly discovered in a packaged chocolate ice cream cone purchased for a child in Thane, prompting the child's uncle to raise serious concerns over food safety and demand strict action against the manufacturer.

According to a post shared by Indigital.Marathi, the incident came to light when a child was consuming a chocolate ice cream cone and reportedly noticed a worm inside the product. Visuals shared online show what appears to be a long worm covered in ice cream. The images also show the partially consumed ice cream cone placed beside the worm.

Reacting strongly to the incident, the child's uncle said that his fight was not limited to seeking justice for his own child but was aimed at protecting all children who consume such products. He stated that the matter was deeply concerning and alleged that the company should be shut down over the incident.

The uncle further said that he was raising his voice not only on behalf of his child but for every child who consumes ice cream products. According to him, very few people come forward and pursue such matters despite the potential risks involved. He maintained that the issue should not be ignored and that accountability must be fixed.

Speaking about the steps he took after discovering the alleged contamination, the uncle claimed that he approached the shopkeeper from whom the ice cream had been purchased. However, he alleged that the shopkeeper distanced himself from the matter and refused to take responsibility, stating that the issue did not concern him and was not his responsibility.

Incidents like this raises questions about the conditions under which such food products are prepared, stored and packaged before reaching customers. The incident has also triggered discussions about quality control measures and food safety standards, particularly for products that are widely consumed by children.

Such incidents raise concerns about the importance of maintaining hygiene and stringent quality checks during the manufacturing and packaging process. Any lapse in these basic safeguards could potentially pose health risks, especially to children who form a significant consumer base for such products.

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