Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveils Tanhaji memorial

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated the memorial of Tanhaji Malusare and Kondaji Ramji Shelar, seventeenth century Maratha warriors in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, at their native village Umrath in Raigad district. The story of Tanhaji become popular post the release of the Ajay Devgan starer movie 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior', which was based on his life .

"It was the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who gave us great warrior like Tanaji and Shelar mama. Despite knowing that he would die, Tanaji fought the battle for the Swarajya founded by Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

"The soil of the forts related to Shivaji Maharaj is very powerful. I carried the soil of Shivneri to Ayodhya, and within one year the process of temple construction started. I got the CM post of the state where Shivneri is located. Instead of dwelling on our hisory, we should focus on creating history," he said.

He even admired Tanhaji's legacy and work in his speech.

Thackeray also attended the ground breaking of the development of famous tourist spot Ganpatipule, where he declared Rs 102 crore fund for the Ganesh temple there.

Development of Ganpatipule

Aimed to develop Konkan and its tourism, CM Thackeray performed ground breaking ceremony of the Ganaptipule development project.

As per the project development plan, the area surrounding the famous Ganpati temple will be developed and beautified and toilets will be constructed of tourists. Basic amenities for devotees who visit the temple will be provided. He also went to Sindhudurg and visited the famous Bharadidevi at Aanganewadi. Angane family felicitated and welcomed CM Uddhav Thackeray. He then handed over a letter of approval of the Masure-Aanganewadi small irrigation project estimated to be Rs 22.12 crore to Guardian Minister Uday Samant.