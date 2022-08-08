Maharashtra cabinet expansion on Tuesday: Check list of probable ministers

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde sanctions Rs 1,500 cr for MLAs | PTI

Finally the wait is over as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to expand his cabinet on Tuesday. This comes after his two days visit to the national capital and go ahead by BJP leadership. The swearing in ceremony is expected to take place at 11 am most likely in the precinct of the Vidhan Bhavan. Shinde is likely to induct about 15 to 16 ministers from his camp and BJP.

Thereafter, the Business Advisory Committees for the state assembly and council will be formed to decide the time schedule for the monsoon session of the state legislature.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, Shinde had said on Sunday that the cabinet will be expanded very soon while his deputy Devendra Fadnavis had announced that expansion will take place before August 15. Shinde has ruled out differences between his camp and BJP over the nature of cabinet and portfolio allocations.

Shinde and Fadnavis, who were sworn in on June 30, were running the two man government which was attacked by the opposition. NCP leader and leader of opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday had slammed Shinde for neglecting a slew of issues faced by the state including lack of release of a financial package to the farmers and people affected by heavy rains and floods. Besides, Pawar had claimed that Shinde had time to accept felicitations but he could not attend to the farmers who urgently needed aid to survive.

These MLAs from Eknath Shinde group are likely to be included in the cabinet expansion

Uday Samant

Dada Bhuse

Sandipan Bhumre

Gulabrao Patil

Abdul Sattar

Shambhuraje Desai

These MLAs from BJP may get Minister posts

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Chandrakant Patil

Chandrasekhar Bawankule

Girish Mahajan

Nitesh Rane

Madhuri Misal

Sanjay Kute

Ravi Rana