Chhattisgarh: Windowpane of new Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat train damaged after stones hurled | Photo: File

A windowpane of the newly-inaugurated Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train suffered damage after an unidentified person hurled a stone at it in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place between Durg and Bhilai Nagar railway stations under the Raipur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) on Wednesday evening when this semi-high-speed train was heading to Bilaspur in the state, he said.

"Somebody hurled a stone at the train from outside, which caused damage to a window of the E1 coach last evening. But nobody was injured in the incident," the official said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was informed about it and a probe was initiated, he added.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, the sixth such service in the country, was flagged-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station on Sunday. The launch of the latest Vande Bharat between Nagpur and Bilaspur could bring a big relief for travelers as the journey by superfast train takes around seven hours to cover the distance.

The project inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development, said PM Modi and added that infrastructure development in the country for the last eight years has been done with a human touch, reported PTI.