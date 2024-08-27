 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusted, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent Solution', PWD Had Warned Authorities 6 Days Before Collapse
The office had also clearly said that local residents and tourists had expressed unhappiness over the statue's condition. The office had warned authorities to immediately order the sculptor Jaydeep Apte to provide a permanent solution.

Tuesday, August 27, 2024
article-image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg that collapsed on Monday, August 26 | X

In a major update on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse incident in Sindhudurg, it has come to light that the local unit of the Public Works Department (PWD) had sent out a clear warning on August 20 that the nuts and bolts of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue were rusting.

The office had also clearly said that local residents had expressed unhappiness and that the Indian Navy had no expertise in getting a statue or erecting a pedestal.

The document also mentions that there was in the recent repair work, nuts and bolts were used and they are rusting because of the rains. The tourists, local residents and gram panchayat members had also highlighted the statue's condition to the PWD, the document states.

It also says that the scultor Jaydeep Apte who conducted the repair works, should be ordered to find a permanent solution on immediate basis.

article-image

The work order for making Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was given on September 8, 2023, and it was unveiled on December 4, 2023. The Navy wanted the statue to be unveiled by PM Narendra Modi on Navy Day at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district.

Had one of the authorities acted on the tip-off by the assistant engineer of the Malvan division of PWD, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue would not have fallen. This has caused huge embarrassment to the Mahayuti government and BJP-led central government.

article-image

The Indian Navy which erected the statue and also the pedestal has sent its team to Malvan in Sindhudurg to investigate.

