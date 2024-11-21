 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Consultant Chetan Patil
A 35-foot statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king collapsed in Sindhudurg district on August 26, nearly nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on Navy Day. Patil was arrested on August 30 from Kolhapur.

PTI | Thursday, November 21, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Bombay HC Grants Bail to Consultant Chetan Patil in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Case | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 21: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan in August.

A single bench of Justice A S Kilor on Thursday held that no case was made out to implicate Patil in the case as he had not been appointed as the structural designer of the statue.

The bench further said Patil had only submitted a structural stability report of the pedestal of the statue and the pedestal was intact even after the collapse.

Another accused, Jaydeep Apte, who was the sculptor and contractor, was also arrested in the case. The HC said it would hear his bail plea on November 25.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse In Malvan: Sculptor Seeks Bail, Blames Gusty Winds
The Sindhudurg police had registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and other offences last month against Apte and Patil for the statue's collapse. Patil and Apte moved HC seeking bail after a sessions court rejected their pleas.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

