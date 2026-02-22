Chennai Beach Tragedy: Maharashtra Student Drowns At Golden Beach, One Missing, CM Devendra Fadnavis Steps In

A post shared by the CMO Maharashtra handle has confirmed the death of a student from Maharashtra in a tragic incident at Golden Beach in Chennai.

According to information received from the Tamil Nadu government, a group of 26 students from Maharashtra had gone to the beach for a stroll. Of them, only three entered the water. Shortly after, the situation turned critical.

One Dead, Search Continues For Another

Mayuri Chaudhary from Bhandara district lost her life in the incident. The news has left her family devastated. Her relatives have departed from Nagpur to Chennai following confirmation of her death.

Jai Patil, who also entered the sea, remains missing. Search operations are being carried out at a war footing by local authorities. His relatives have reached Chennai and are awaiting updates from rescue teams.

A third student, Raj Kedari, was rescued safely and is reported to be stable.

CM Fadnavis Monitoring Rescue Efforts

The CMO Maharashtra handle stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately contacted the Tamil Nadu government after learning about the incident. He is continuously monitoring the relief and rescue operations and has requested authorities to expedite efforts to trace the missing student.

Fadnavis has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Mayuri Chaudhary and extended condolences to her family. The Maharashtra administration remains in constant contact with the affected families and has assured all possible assistance during this difficult time.

The tragic episode has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a simple seaside outing, leaving one family grieving and another waiting anxiously for hopeful news.