Chembur School Bus Tree Tragedy: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade Assures Action If Officials Are Found Negligent After One Student Dies | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde addressing media | X/@IANS

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday assured strict action against the concerned ward officer if the investigation finds that complaints by residents about the old tree were ignored, following the tragic death of an 11-year-old student after a tree collapsed on a school bus in Chembur.

Speaking to the media after visiting the accident site, the Mayor said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already begun an investigation into the incident and warned that accountability would be fixed if negligence by civic officials is established.

'If Residents Complained and No Action Was Taken, the Ward Officer Will Face Charges'

Addressing reporters, Tawde said the tree that fell on the bus was a large and old peepal tree. She noted that tree trimming had been carried out in the area but said the probe would determine whether any lapse occurred.

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"I visited the spot. It was a very large tree, and it fell on the school bus while it was passing through the area. I have spoken to the concerned authorities. Tree trimming in the area had been carried out, and an investigation is underway. If it is found that residents had complained about the condition of the tree and the concerned authority failed to act in time, resulting in this tragic incident, the ward officer concerned will face action."

The Mayor further said that necessary action would be taken against any official found responsible for negligence.

Mayor Visits Injured Students

Tawde also visited the injured students undergoing treatment and said all necessary assistance was being provided to them and their families.

She expressed grief over the death of the young student.

11-Year-Old Dies After Tree Falls on School Bus

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai's Chembur area when a roadside peepal tree was uprooted and crashed onto a school bus carrying students from Universal High School.

An 11-year-old student lost their life in the accident, while four other children sustained injuries.

BMC Says Incident Reported at 2:58 PM

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the incident at 2:58 pm.

The accident took place near Heritage Pride on Road No. 11 in Chembur, where the uprooted tree fell on a Force school bus (registration number MH03/CV-7439) belonging to Universal High School.

Five students were injured in the incident and rushed to Zen Hospital. Hospital authorities later confirmed that four of the injured children are in stable condition, while one student succumbed to injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the tree collapse and any possible negligence by civic authorities is currently underway.

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