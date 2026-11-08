Chembur Hutment Dwellers Move Bombay HC Against Proposed Demolition; Seek Survey And Rehabilitation For 3,500 Residents

Chembur hutment dwellers approach the Bombay High Court seeking a joint survey and rehabilitation before proposed railway land evictions | PTI

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Four organisations representing hutment dwellers in Chembur have approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection from demolition of their homes along the Kurla-Trombay railway line, a move that could affect approximately 3,500 residents.

The petition, filed on Saturday, seeks directions to the authorities to conduct a joint survey, identify the structures proposed to be demolished and consider the rehabilitation of eligible residents before any eviction is carried out. The petitioners have also sought interim protection from coercive action until the verification and rehabilitation process is completed.

Four Organisations Approach Bombay High Court

The petition has been filed by Dr Ambedkar Seva Committee, Jai Bhawani Samarth Society, Samata Nagar Zhopadpatti Rahivashi Sangh and Bhimshakti Zhopadpatti Vikas Sangh.

Advocate Hitendra Gandhi, representing the petitioners, said that the residents have challenged the proposed removal following a Central Railway public notice dated October 15, 2026, asking alleged unauthorised occupants along the Kurla-Trombay railway stretch to vacate the premises within 30 days.

A subsequent communication by the Mumbai Suburban District Collector recorded that the Railway proposed to commence the removal process from November 17.

Petition Relies On Earlier High Court Judgment

Relying on an earlier Bombay High Court judgment dated October 7, 2026, in a separate railway encroachment matter, the petitioners have argued that the authorities must follow the prescribed procedure concerning documentation, identification of occupants and rehabilitation before undertaking eviction.

The petition states that the Railway’s public notice identifies the affected stretch between kilometre markers 15/600 and 22/400 but does not provide a structure-wise or CTS-wise list identifying the homes proposed to be removed. The organisations have sought a joint survey involving the Railway, Collector, City Survey Officer and other concerned authorities to establish the exact land boundaries and identify the affected structures.

Residents Seek Rehabilitation Under SRA Schemes

The petitioners have also sought consideration of eligible households for accommodation in adjoining Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes proposed in Chembur. They have asked the authorities to verify the status, approvals and availability of housing units under these schemes and take a reasoned decision on their rehabilitation claims.

The petition further seeks preparation and preservation of household-wise records, including details of occupants and documents establishing the age of their structures, so that eligible residents can establish their claims under the applicable slum rehabilitation laws and policies.

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Petitioners Seek Protection Before Demolition

The petitioners have contended that demolishing homes before completing the survey and documenting occupants could deprive families of an opportunity to establish their eligibility for rehabilitation.

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