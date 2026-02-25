Chembur Flat Sale Fraud: Tilak Nagar Police Book Four For Cheating Buyer Of ₹57.75 Lakh

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case of alleged cheating amounting to Rs57.75 lakh against four individuals in connection with a flat sale transaction in Chembur. | Representational Image

Accused Owners Identified

The accused have been identified as Pravin Prabhakar Pandirkar, Sandeep Prabhakar Pandirkar, Snehal Prabhakar Pandirkar and Poonam Nandkishore Govalkar. They have been booked for allegedly failing to complete the sale of a residential flat despite accepting substantial payment from the complainant.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sunil Suryabali Yadav, 44, a demolition contractor residing in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, was looking to purchase a new flat in October 2024. He approached estate agent Rajpal Singh, who showed him multiple properties. Yadav finalised Flat No. 906 on the 9th floor of the S3 Proxima building (old Flat No. 4023, Building No. 188, Manisha Vishnu Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.) in Tilak Nagar. The flat has a carpet area of approximately 710 sq. ft.

Joint Owners Finalise Rs 1.69 Crore Deal

The flat is jointly owned by the four accused, who are siblings. Real estate agent Vijay Rokde introduced Yadav to one of the co-owners, Pravin Pandirkar. After negotiations, the total sale consideration was fixed at Rs1.69 crore, and an agreement for sale was executed on November 1, 2024.

As per the agreement, Yadav allegedly paid Rs87.75 lakh in two instalments through cash and cheque to Pravin Pandirkar and his family members. The remaining Rs81.21 lakh was sanctioned as a home loan from Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank. However, the accused allegedly refused to complete the registration of the flat and did not hand over possession to Yadav.

First Complaint Filed in April 2025

On April 16, 2025, Yadav filed a complaint at the Tilak Nagar police station alleging cheating and criminal breach of trust. Following discussions between the parties, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on August 22, 2025, under which Pravin Pandirkar agreed to refund the entire amount with interest by December 2025. The MoU also stated that if the repayment was delayed, interest at 1 per cent per month would be payable.

The accused reportedly refunded Rs30 lakh. However, despite repeated demands, the remaining Rs57.75 lakh has not been repaid, prompting Yadav to approach the police again.

Based on the complaint, Tilak Nagar police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation.

