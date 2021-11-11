Charging ahead: 55 EV hubs to be set up across Mumbai and suburbs

Mumbai: Making inroads in promoting the Maharashtra EV Policy, 2021, in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) will set up electric vehicle charging stations at 55 locations across the city and suburbs, for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers. BEST officials have said that every location will have up to six charging stations, to amplify availability for EVs.

According to BEST sources, each of these 55 stations will have a minimum of three and a maximum six fast-charging points and be located not just near bus depots and bus stations but also on BMC land, such as public parking spaces, as identified and approved by the authorities.

Some of the locations include Colaba, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bandra, Andheri, Dharavi, Magathane and Vikhroli -- at or near bus depots and bus stations. This move comes in a year when 2,903 EVs have been registered so far, at the four regional transport offices (RTOs) of Tardeo, Andheri, Wadala and Borivli.

“These EV chargers may be operated 24x7 and each parking bay will be set up on an area of 12 sq metres. The time required for charging could range from 20 minutes to 45 minutes, depending on the technology,” said a BEST official.

Authorities stated that they have invited bids for the selection of operator for installation and operation of these charging stations by sharing the infrastructure of BEST at various bus depots and bus stations. A software application that motorists could use to book spots at these charging lots is also being planned.

BEST officials further said that the successful bidder would be allocated available space for the installation and operation of charging stations for 10 years. The agency would be responsible for the operation, set-up and maintenance of the changing stations. On July 13, the government introduced the new policy, seeking to encourage the use of battery-operated vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

To encourage the transition to electric vehicles, the state has also provided exemption in road tax, registration charges and property tax. As per the policy, apart from the production of electric vehicles, creation of the necessary infrastructure will be promoted by the government. The policy also mentions the setting up of infrastructure for EV-charging in housing societies.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:48 PM IST