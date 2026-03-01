Chaos At Mumbai Airport After Dubai, Bahrain Flight Cancellations, Passengers Stranded Due To Middle East Tensions - VIDEO | ANI

Tension and uncertainty gripped the departure terminals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday after several international flights were cancelled due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Passengers travelling to Europe and the United States via Gulf hubs were left stranded, many claiming they received no prior notification about the cancellations. Long queues formed at airline counters as anxious flyers sought clarity on rebooking and refunds.

Travellers Speak Of Uncertainty

One passenger, who was scheduled to travel to Italy via Dubai, described the ordeal as deeply frustrating. “The flight has been cancelled, and they have no information on when operations will resume. They are not giving us rebooking options. We either wait, but we do not know for how long, or we book new tickets at our own expense. I have three tickets to rebook. It is not easy,” the traveller said.

Another stranded flyer, Reyna, who was attempting to return to the United States via Bahrain, echoed similar concerns. “We did not receive any message about the cancellation. We have been here for almost an hour, and there is no clear communication. We are just waiting for someone to tell us what to do next,” she said.

Limited Information, Growing Anxiety

Airport authorities confirmed that disruptions were linked to operational uncertainties across parts of the Middle East, affecting transit routes through major hubs. However, several passengers alleged that airline ground staff were unable to provide definitive timelines or alternative arrangements.

Families with children and elderly travellers were seen seated on the terminal floor, glued to their phones, attempting to find last minute tickets. As uncertainty continues, stranded passengers say clarity and timely communication remain their biggest concerns.

With Agency Inputs