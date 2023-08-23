'Chandra Ahe Sakshi La': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates Chandrayaan-3's Successful Landing

In a moment of national pride, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Twitter to express his jubilation over the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the moon.

He tweeted, "'Chandra Ahe Sakshi la'.. is no longer just a song but a moment to proudly say it in every Indian's life today as India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has been successfully completed and the Vikram lander has successfully soft landed on the moon."

Shinde emphasised that this achievement has brought immense honor to India, and the success of the Chandrayaan mission reflects the country's prowess in space exploration, contributing to India's journey towards becoming a superpower. He lauded the dedication of the scientists and congratulated them on behalf of all the countrymen.

The launch from ISRO's command center was observed at Varsha residence, where Shinde and those present celebrated the triumphant moment with applause and joy. The success of the mission was also commemorated by feeding sweets, a symbolic gesture of gratitude.

Shinde attributed this success to the "strong and visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose unwavering support played a pivotal role in making this mission a reality.

The occasion saw the presence of notable individuals including MPs and MLAs of Eknath Shinde's party.