Chaitya Bhoomi: BEST to play extra buses

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has made arrangements for people who will be visiting Chaitya Bhoomi to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 63rd death anniversary.

Lakhs of followers from various parts of the country visit Dadar's Shivaji Park Chaitya Bhoomi to pay homage to this great icon. Every year, BEST spends Rs 10 lakh for this event. However, they have decided to spent 15 Lakh this time.

There will be 292 more night lamps in places like Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dr Ambedkar's House Rajgruha and in Ambedkar College. To make sure electricity supply doesn't stop, there will be 2 generators placed on Chaitya Bhoomi.

Transport Department has also decided to increase the frequency of buses and named the service 'Dadar Round' as a large number of people from city will visit Chaitya Bhoomi from December 5 to December 6 midnight.

On December 7, there will be extra buses for people travelling from Chaitya Bhoomi to Dadar station from 6 am to 7 pm. At least 40 more buses will ply on the routes.

Mumbai District AIDS Control Organisation has decided to hold programmes to spread awareness about this disease.

There shall be free medical service and distribution of books based on Dr Ambedkar's life.