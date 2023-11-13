CERT-In Issues Advisory on Sextortion, Urges Citizens to Guard Against Online Blackmail and Extortion | Photo: Representational pic

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently issued an advisory for citizens regarding sextortion crimes. The advisory cautions citizens against sharing intimate pictures over online video calls or on social media platforms, as such images can be exploited for blackmail and extortion. It also advises against clicking intimate or nude photos or videos on phones to prevent potential embarrassment.

According to the advisory, sextortion is an emerging form of online abuse wherein cybercriminals initiate contact with victims through dating apps or social media channels. In many cases, these criminals engage victims in intimate video chats, convincing them to pose nude, and then record the interaction for later blackmail. Sextortion aims to harass, embarrass, and coerce victims into providing financial gains to the perpetrators.

Advisory highlights

The advisory highlights that sextortion can occur through social media apps where cybercriminals create fake accounts to engage victims. Victims, believing the account is genuine, may engage in video calls and share intimate content, only to later be blackmailed by the criminals.

The advisory also mentions that malicious mobile apps with access permissions to gallery storage can be used to access photos and blackmail individuals. It encourages victims to report sextortion to the nearest police station or through www.cybercrime.gov.in promptly. Additionally, it advises not to hesitate to file a complaint or contact the police, use the "Report User" option on social media platforms to report suspicious accounts, and refrain from clicking on links or downloading apps received through chats or social media posts. Citizens are urged to provide only necessary access permissions to apps on their mobile devices.

