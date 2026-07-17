Centre's Plan For Mumbai's Largest Railway Terminus At Kandivali Hits Roadblock Over 65-Acre Defence Land Dispute | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Centre’s plan to build Mumbai’s largest long-distance railway terminus at Kandivali has stalled over a dispute between the Railways and the Ministry of Defence regarding a crucial 65-acre land parcel between Kandivali and Malad stations.

The site, occupied by the Central Ordnance Depot, staff quarters and defence offices, also includes a large vacant portion. Railway officials said it is suitable for a terminal capable of handling 48-50 pairs of long-distance trains, nearly matching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

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Western Railway has prepared a blueprint proposing nine 625mt platforms for 24- coach trains, six pit lines, nine stabling lines, two shunting necks and integrated sickline sheds. The maintenance facilities would support nextgeneration trains, including Vande Bharat services. Existing Kandivali coaching facilities would be shifted to a proposed depot at Virar.

“The land perfectly fits the requirement for a mega terminal. It can spare passengers from the western Mumbai Metropolitan Region from travelling to Mumbai Central or Bandra,” a senior railway official said. The representative from the defence ministry did not respond to queries from the FPJ till the time of going to press.

The Railways have pursued the transfer for several years, but the Defence Ministry has not agreed. During a joint inspection on Feb 11, 2025, only two railway officials were allowed inside the premises. Defence authorities said they had future plans for the land, while further surveys require fresh approval.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was recently shown the proposed layout. The Railway Board last month approved plans to integrate Kandivali and Borivali stations, with officials expecting the terminus to form part of the wider project. Vaishnaw has also directed Western and Central Railways to raise Mumbai’s train-handling capacity by 50%.

Officials said the terminal would ease waiting lists on trains to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other northern states, while reducing pressure on Mumbai Central, Bandra Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and CSMT.

The Railways are also examining a narrow vacant Defence parcel near Railway Line No. 6 between Kandivali East and Malad. Officials said it could accommodate only supporting facilities such as pit, stabling or maintenance lines. The under-construction Jogeshwari terminus is expected to handle only 12 additional long-distance trains, making Kandivali the only identified location for a full-scale terminal.

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