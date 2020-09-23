Centre takes note of Maharashtra's 'My Family, My Responsibility' drive

Asking 10 states which contribute 76 per cent of India's Covid-19 cases to implement grassroots level public communication campaigns on Wednesday, the Centre took note of the "head start" by Maharashtra vide its 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign.

In Maharashtra, the Centre has recommended that "the intensive Covid communication" campaign be implemented in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Sangli and Kolhapur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the country where Covid has dug its heels deep.

Taking note of the ambitious 'My Family, My Responsibility' crusade launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHWF) said that it is being conducted in two phases in Sept-Oct targeting 2.25 crore households twice.

Besides creating Covid awareness, the unique direct contact campaign teams impart healthcare education and also conduct preliminary health check-ups to identify corona symptoms.

The MHFW said that based on experts' inputs, it has identified key communication pointers covering Covid appropriate behaviour, precautions, besides warning against self-medication etc.

The focused communication strategy is being implemented through the districts collectors with district level communication management teams comprising district surveillance officer, district information officer, representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and other experts.

It will focus on inducing change in behaviour, educating on life with Covid in the unlockdown phase using all private and government media.

The Centre's media units like the PIB, BOC and song and drama troupes will work in close coordination with the state government organisations and supplement their efforts as the state continues its war against the virus.

With a population of nearly 12 crore, Maharashtra currently has the country's highest -- 12,42,770 -- Covid cases, besides reporting 33,407 deaths till date. The state has a recovery rate of 75.36 per cent, while its fatality rate is 2.69 per cent.