Centre scraps two multi-crore suburban rail connectivity lines to Navi Mumbai

The proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel elevated fast corridor and the Virar-Vasai-Panvel suburban rail line, which could have enhanced connectivity between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Palghar, has been scrapped by the Central government, a report from Hindustan Times stated.

Furthermore, the number of air-conditioned (AC) local trains, which were to be procured in the future, has been reduced from 210 to 191, according to a state government resolution issued on April 11.

Projects were part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A

All of these projects were part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A, which was to be completed at a cost of more than ₹21,000 crore.

The CSMT-Panvel fast corridor was proposed to be an elevated suburban rail corridor on the Mumbai Suburban Railway's Harbour Line for air-conditioned EMUs (Electrical Multiple Units).

According to plans, the proposed elevated fast corridor would have 11 stations and would link to the proposed Navi Mumbai international airport. By 2031, the line was expected to serve more than 10 lakh commuters and 13 lakh by 2041.

The ₹12,331-crore corridor was devised to provide relief to over 10 lakh Central Railway daily commuters who rely heavily on the 60-km slow corridor on the Harbour Line.

Other options for residents of Navi Mumbai and Thane include the Thane-Panvel Trans Harbour Line and the Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar-Uran fourth corridor.

Number of AC locals to be procured also reduced

The number of 12-car AC locals to be procured has also been reduced from 210 to 191, lowering the cost of MUTP-3A by another ₹1,572 crore. The initial cost of MUTP-3A was 54,777 crore, but it has now been reduced to ₹33,690 crore.

