 Centre Notifies Mephedrone Precursor As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act; NCB Registration Made Mandatory
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HomeMumbaiCentre Notifies Mephedrone Precursor As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act; NCB Registration Made Mandatory

Centre Notifies Mephedrone Precursor As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act; NCB Registration Made Mandatory

Centre has notified 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone, used in making mephedrone (MD), as a controlled substance under NDPS Act. All stakeholders must register with the Narcotics Control Bureau and obtain registration numbers, and disclose inventories. Compliance applies to manufacture, trade, import/export, including online sales, with deadlines set.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Centre Notifies Mephedrone Precursor As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act; NCB Registration Made Mandatory
Centre Notifies Mephedrone Precursor As Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act; NCB Registration Made Mandatory | File pic

Mumbai: The Centre has notified ‘2-Bromo-4- Methylpropiophenone’, a chemical used in the manufacture of narcotic mephedrone or MD, as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The notification mandates that all persons and entities engaged in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, possession, storage, consumption, import or export of the chemical must obtain a registration number from the jurisdictional Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

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The requirement also extends to those offering the substance for sale or distribution through websites and social media platforms.

“All such firms are requested to submit registration applications... on or before August 7 so that registration numbers can be issued,” the notification stated. The government has also directed all manufacturers, traders, distributors, importers, exporters, consumers and other persons holding stocks of the substance to furnish details of their inventory by July 10.

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