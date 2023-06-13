Centre Clears Appointment Of 3 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Central government on Monday cleared the appointment of three advocates as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, including Advocate Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla, whose candidature was objected to by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) by flagging an article written by an advocate under whom Pooniwalla used to work as a junior.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla, and Jitendra Shantilal Jain have been appointed as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court for two years, in that order of seniority.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had recommended the names of these advocates to be made as HC judges on May 2.

The SC Collegium resolution had come following a recommendation by the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court for the elevation of these three lawyers on September 26, 2022.

IB had objected to the candidature of Pooniwalla

The IB had objected to the candidature of Pooniwalla by flagging an article written by an advocate under whom Pooniwalla used to work as a junior. The said article was written in 2020 expressing concerns over the alleged lack of freedom of speech/expression in the country in the last 5-6 years.

The Collegium had overruled the objection by IB to his candidature. In its resolution of May 2, the Collegium said that the views expressed by a former senior of Pooniwalla have no bearing on Pooniwalla's own competence, ability or credentials for appointment as a judge of the High Court.

"The views which have been expressed by a former senior of Shri Pooniwalla have no bearing on his competence, ability or credentials for appointment as a judge," the Collegium’s resolution read.

The IB had also said in its report that Pooniwalla has a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse had come to notice regarding his integrity.

IB on Jain's case

In Jain’s case, the IB flagged issue pertaining to his work in the chamber of a senior on the taxation side about 20 years ago. “The fact of the candidate having left the chamber of a senior earlier has no bearing on his ability, competence or integrity,” the collegium said while emphasising that he is suitable for appointment as an HC judge.

The Bombay High Court is currently functioning with 65 judges as opposed to its sanctioned strength of 94 judges.

