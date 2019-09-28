Centre can target Opposition, but can’t detect loan defaulters: Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad

Mumbai: Taking a jibe on the central government on Friday, Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad stated the probe agencies fail to detect money launderers as they are being used as the tool of harassing the opposition leaders.

“The Centre is harassing opposition leaders with its agencies, but it cannot detect the defaulters of the PMC bank scam in due time,” said Gaikwad, alleging RBI auditors are equally to blame for with the bank management.

“It’s evident the RBI auditors have overlooked the financial irregularities. They should be held equally responsible as the management of the bank,” he added

The RBI has barred the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank from carrying out their regular activities for the next six months after real estate industry, HDIL defaulted a loan of Rs2,500 crore. Due to which, over 16 lakh account holders from Maharashtra are suffering.

A Congress delegation, led by Eknath was supposed to meet the RBI governor on Friday. However due to unavailability of the appointment, the meeting did not happen. “We will be meeting the RBI governors to make sure the grievances of the 16 lakh account holders are heard,” stated the senior congress leader.

Eknath said as most account holders are financially weak, the delegation will sought subsidies for the depositors. These will include a monthly payment of Rs25,000 to each of the savings account holders, along with medical and tax incentives.

Defending Congress ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the senior Congress leader stated the government is using the probe agencies for defaming the opposition leaders.

“Surprisingly, the agencies become operational only at the time of elections. People will respond to such acts on October 21,” he asserted.

The senior Congress leader informed the first list of the contesting candidates for the assembly election comprise 94 names, which will be released soon.