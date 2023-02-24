e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentre approves renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad, to be known as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv

Centre approves renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad, to be known as Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv

Aurangabad has been named as Sambhaji Nagar, whereas Osmanabad will be known as Dharashiv

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | ANI
Follow us on

The centre on Friday approved the Maharashtra cabinet's proposal, changing names of the two cities of the state- Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Aurangabad's name has been changed to Sambhaji Nagar, while Osmanabad will be known as Dharashiv.

Earlier last week, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had told the Bombay HC that the Union government has given its no objection to the name change of Osmanabad city, but no decision has been taken on changing the name of Auranagabad city yet.

The centre, however, approved both the change of names, completing the long-standing demand of some political parties as well as people of the state.

More details awaited...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad: Arrival and departure timings of several WR trains revised, check list of trains

Ahmedabad: Arrival and departure timings of several WR trains revised, check list of trains

Mumbai: ISRO organises three-day exhibition at VJTI

Mumbai: ISRO organises three-day exhibition at VJTI

Bombay HC directs IT department to return Pune businessman’s jewellery, refund amount with...

Bombay HC directs IT department to return Pune businessman’s jewellery, refund amount with...

Centre approves renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad, to be known as Sambhaji Nagar...

Centre approves renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad, to be known as Sambhaji Nagar...

Mumbai: Midnight traffic blocks on Vangani-Neral down line till March 4 for maintenance work

Mumbai: Midnight traffic blocks on Vangani-Neral down line till March 4 for maintenance work