Central Vista Vs Manora MLA Hostel: War of words erupts between BJP and Congress over redevelopment projects

State units of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress engaged in a war of words on Friday with making accusations and counter-accusations against each other over Manora MLA Hostel at Nariman Point and the Central Vista Project in Delhi.

While BJP questioned the logic behind floating a tender for the MLA Hostel and the estimated cost of Rs 900 crore. Congress, on the other hand, slammed BJP saying the project was approved by the erstwhile government led by BJP and was necessary at this juncture.