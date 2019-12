Central Railway's traffic, power block between Dombivli, Kalyan tomorrow

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will operate a traffic and power block on 5th and 6th line, Up and Dn fast and slow between Dombivli and Kalyan from 9.45am to 1.45pm on December 25 to launch 4 girders of 6-metre-wide for new FOB at Thakurli station by 400 MT road crane. Thus, the train running pattern will be as under:

Suburban services

Suburban services will be suspend­ed from 9.15 am to 1.45 pm.

Special services will run between Kalyan and Karjat/ Kasara during the block at 20 minutes frequency.

Special services will run between CSMT and Thane/Dombivli at 15 minutes frequency.

Services between CSMT/Dadar to Kurla, Ghatkopar and Thane will run as per time-table.

Cancellation of Mail/Express/ Passenger trains

UP Express Trains on 25.12.2019

11030 Kolhapur-CSMT Sahyadri Express JCO 24.12.2019

51154 Bhusaval-CSMT Passenger JCO 24.12.2019

11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Exp

22102 Manmad-CSMT Rajya Rani Exp

12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen Exp

12110 Manmad-CSMT Panchvati Exp

12118 Manmad-LTT Godavari Express

12072 Jalna- Dadar Janshatabdi Exp.

DN Express Trains on 25.12.2019

12117 LTT-Manmad Godavari Exp

11009 CSMT- Pune Sinhagad Exp

12123 CSMT- Pune Deccan Queen Express

12109 CSMT- Manmad Panchvati Express

22101 CSMT- Manmad Rajya Rani Express

12071 Dadar- Jalna Janshatabdi Express

51153 CSMT- Bhusaval Passenger

11029 CSMT- Kolhapur Sahyadri Exp.