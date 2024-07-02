Central Railway’s Restaurant on Wheels, 'Dadar Darbar': Innovative Concept & Unique Dining Experience

Central Railway, has the distinction of running the first train in the Indian Subcontinent.

Central Railway is also one of the railways to initiate the concept of Restaurant On Wheels – A series of Old Railway Coaches modified into a Restaurant under the innovative ideas of catering policy. It has proved to be very popular, providing a unique dining experience in a rail-themed setting.

About Dadar Darbar

The latest Restaurant On Wheels to join the bandwagon is the “Dadar Darbar” which has been opened at Central Railway’s Dadar station.

It is a fine dining place offering a unique and memorable dining experience.

The “Dadar Darbar” is spacious enough to accommodate 72 patrons and is Restaurant on Wheels with maximum capacity on Central Railway.

True to its name, the interior of “Dadar Darbar” has a palatial ambiance and it has become a landmark eatery in the area offering a variety of cuisines at competitive rates.

An initiative by the Mumbai division, “Dadar Darbar” was allotted to M/s Unique Enterprises through e-auction with licence fees of Rs 58.11 lakhs per annum for a period of 5 years. Additional space allotted for the kitchen will fetch Rs15.59 lakhs per annum to Central Railway. A rail coach having completed its life cycle was modified by the licensee into an amazing Restaurant designed by a renowned interior designer from Mumbai.

Similar Restaurant On Wheels is under operation presently at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Amravati, and Akola. These Restaurant on Wheels themes are superb examples of passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation.