Central Railways' permanent augmentation of express trains

Central Railway will augment the following express trains with coaches with effect from dates mentioned against each.

11039 Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Gondia Express – Two AC-3 Tier coaches from 1.5.2022

11040 Gondia-Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Express – Two AC-3 Tier coaches from 3.5.2022

12729 Hadapsar-Nanded Express - one AC-3 Tier coach with immediate effect.

12730 Nanded-Hadapsar Express – one AC-3 Tier coach with immediate effect.

22944 Indore-Pune Express – One AC-2 Tier and one AC-3 Tier from 1.6.2022

22943 Pune-Indore Express – One AC-2 Tier and one AC-3 Tier from 2.6.2022

12913 Indore-Nagpur Express - One AC-2 Tier and one AC-3 Tier from 5.6.2022

12914 Nagpur-Indore Express - One AC-2 Tier and one AC-3 Tier from 6.6.2022

12923 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Nagpur Express - One AC-2 Tier and one AC-3 Tier from 7.6.2022

12924 Nagpur-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express - One AC-2 Tier and one AC-3 Tier from 8.6.2022

16541 Yesvantpur-Pandharpur Express - One AC-3 Tier with immediate effect.

16542 Pandharpur-Yesvantpur Express – One AC-3 Tier with immediate effect.

22882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune Express – one AC-3 Tier from 29.3.2022

22881 Pune-Bhubaneshwar Express – one AC-3 Tier from 31.3.2022

Revised Composition of Trains:

11039/11040 – 10 sleeper class, one AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 5 general second class including guard’s brake van.

12729/12730 – one First AC, one AC-3 Tier economy, 7 sleeper class, 5 AC-3 Tier, Two AC-2 Tier, 4 general second class.

22944/22943; 12913/12914 and 12923/12924 – two AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 sleeper class, 4 general second class including guard’s brake van.

16541/16542 – one First AC, Two AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 8 sleeper class, 6 general second class including guard’s brake van, one pantry car.

22882/22881 – one AC-2 Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 sleeper class, 2 general second class.

Waitlisted passengers are requested to check their PNR status before boarding the train. Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and others’ safety.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST