 Central Railway's Air-Conditioned Local Trains Witnessed Substantial Increase In Passenger Numbers, Particularly During Peak Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway's Air-Conditioned Local Trains Witnessed Substantial Increase In Passenger Numbers, Particularly During Peak Hours

Central Railway's Air-Conditioned Local Trains Witnessed Substantial Increase In Passenger Numbers, Particularly During Peak Hours

Recent data highlights a notable surge in ridership from February to March, underscoring the rising popularity of these trains among Mumbai's commuters.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 06:55 AM IST
article-image

In a significant shift in commuter behavior, Central Railway's (CR) air-conditioned local trains have witnessed a substantial increase in passenger numbers, particularly during peak hours. Recent data highlights a notable surge in ridership from February to March, underscoring the rising popularity of these trains among Mumbai's commuters.

According to CR officials, the number of passengers opting for air-conditioned local trains rose from 18.84 lakh in February to 20.67 lakh in March, indicating a growing preference for the comfort and convenience offered by these services amidst the bustling local train network of Mumbai.Frequent commuters have expressed their satisfaction with the enhanced amenities and comfort provided by the air-conditioned compartments.

Smita Deshmukh from Dombivli emphasized the need for Central Railway to improve the frequency and efficiency of these services to accommodate the increasing rush during peak hours.Similarly, Suhas Deshpande of Kalyan hailed the success of the AC suburban local train service, stating that the substantial increase in ridership reflects its popularity among commuters in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Kalpesh Shah from Mulund highlighted how the improved comfort and amenities have attracted a diverse range of passengers, from daily commuters to occasional travelers.Advocate Nishikant Mane from Ghatkopar echoed the sentiment, urging the railway authorities to further enhance the frequency of services, particularly during peak hours, to encourage more passengers to opt for the cool comfort of air-conditioned local trains.

Number of passengers 

2024 ( 66 Services Daily-except Sunday)

January   ---1956781February ---1884270March --- 2067936

2023 ( 56 Services Daily -Except Sunday) January -----1349430

February ---1350299

March---- 1518660

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Loses₹ 39.24 Lakh in Crypto-Currency Fraud; Case Registered

Mumbai News: Man Loses₹ 39.24 Lakh in Crypto-Currency Fraud; Case Registered

Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

'Maharashtra Schools' Fee Regulation Amendments Stalled Despite Committee Report', Reveals RTI

'Maharashtra Schools' Fee Regulation Amendments Stalled Despite Committee Report', Reveals RTI

Maharashtra: Congress Biggies Including Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In State In Coming Days

Maharashtra: Congress Biggies Including Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In State In Coming Days

Central Railway To Run 32 Additional Summer Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Thivim

Central Railway To Run 32 Additional Summer Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Thivim