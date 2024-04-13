Central Railway's Air-Conditioned Local Trains Witnessed Substantial Increase In Passenger Numbers, Particularly During Peak Hours

In a significant shift in commuter behavior, Central Railway's (CR) air-conditioned local trains have witnessed a substantial increase in passenger numbers, particularly during peak hours. Recent data highlights a notable surge in ridership from February to March, underscoring the rising popularity of these trains among Mumbai's commuters.

According to CR officials, the number of passengers opting for air-conditioned local trains rose from 18.84 lakh in February to 20.67 lakh in March, indicating a growing preference for the comfort and convenience offered by these services amidst the bustling local train network of Mumbai.Frequent commuters have expressed their satisfaction with the enhanced amenities and comfort provided by the air-conditioned compartments.

Smita Deshmukh from Dombivli emphasized the need for Central Railway to improve the frequency and efficiency of these services to accommodate the increasing rush during peak hours.Similarly, Suhas Deshpande of Kalyan hailed the success of the AC suburban local train service, stating that the substantial increase in ridership reflects its popularity among commuters in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Kalpesh Shah from Mulund highlighted how the improved comfort and amenities have attracted a diverse range of passengers, from daily commuters to occasional travelers.Advocate Nishikant Mane from Ghatkopar echoed the sentiment, urging the railway authorities to further enhance the frequency of services, particularly during peak hours, to encourage more passengers to opt for the cool comfort of air-conditioned local trains.

Number of passengers

2024 ( 66 Services Daily-except Sunday)

January ---1956781February ---1884270March --- 2067936



2023 ( 56 Services Daily -Except Sunday) January -----1349430

February ---1350299

March---- 1518660