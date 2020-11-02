Central Railway Vigilance Awareness Week: Ujjwal Nikam graces occasion as Chief Guest

The Vigilance Awareness Week organised by the Central Railway that began on October 26, concluded on Monday.

The event was graced by Ujjwal Nikam, Special Public Prosecutor who was the Chief Guest at the concluding function held at GM’s Conference Room, CSMT. B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, CR presided over the function.

Ujjwal Nikam spoke on the theme “Vigilant India, Prosperous India”. He said every citizen of the country should take up the responsibility by remaining vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Offences in railways too can be avoided if the staff is motivated and trained to remain vigilant while performing their duty. “Railway passengers also can join in this effort by acting responsibly while travelling. He also appreciated and remembered the presence of mind and the role of railway personnel during the terror attacks.” He also interacted with Railway Officers during a question-answer session, according to a press release issued by CR.

Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all divisions and Other Senior Officers of Central Railway joined the function through Weblink.

Dadabhoy welcomed the Chief Guest and spoke briefly on the various activities carried out by Central Railway during the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Central Railway had conducted various activities like Online Seminar, Quiz Competition, Slogan Competition, Hindi Essay Competition, Debates and Staff Grievances Redressal Camp and online interactive session of Vigilance Officers and Inspectors were organised as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week Animated videos to help create awareness against corruption were also re-launched during the Vigilance Awareness Week.