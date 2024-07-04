Central Railway Update: Technical Fault Between Nahur-Mulund Station Down Line Causes Local Train Delay

Representational Image

A rail fracture between Nahur and Mulund stations on the Central Railway's down local line has severely impacted the city's local train services, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.

The disruption, reported at approximately 10:20 pm, prompted immediate action from railway officials who swiftly responded to the site. After ensuring the safety of the tracks, train operations were restored by 10:50 pm in the affected section.

The incident led to significant delays, with several down local services experiencing delays of up to 15 to 20 minutes. The Central Railway has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters and continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent further disruptions

"Due to some Technical faults between Nahur and Mulund Station Down Local line some locals are running behind Schedule time. We are continuously working on it to resolve the same as early as possible. Inconvenience is highly regretted," Divisional railway manager of Central Railway Mumbai division posted on X.