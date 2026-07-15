Central Railway Uncovers Fake NOC Racket In Bhusawal; Drone Surveys Detect Illegal Structures | AI

Mumbai: A suspected fake NOC and compensation racket has surfaced in Bhusawal after drone surveys by Central Railway detected several unauthorized structures near railway land. The Railway has issued a strong public warning, saying any construction within 30 metres of railway land without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) is illegal and will not be eligible for compensation, even if the structures are later demolished for railway projects.

Middlemen Racket Details

According to sources, nearly 17 to 18 structures have been built within the restricted 30-metre zone in the Bhusawal area. The constructions were allegedly encouraged by middlemen who charged ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh from each family, claiming they could arrange the required Railway NOC. The families were allegedly told that once the Railway acquired the land for infrastructure projects, they would receive hefty compensation for their houses. However, sources said the promises were false and the residents may now face demolition without any financial relief.

Clarifying its stand, Central Railway said an NOC from the Railway Administration is mandatory before carrying out any construction within 30 metres of railway land, in accordance with Railway Board guidelines and the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). Railway officials said recent inspections revealed a sharp rise in unauthorized constructions close to the proposed railway alignment, particularly during the ongoing land acquisition process.

Drone and Video Surveys Initiated

To establish the actual status of land, the Railway has started drone and video surveys across the project corridor. Officials said these surveys accurately record the condition of land before recent constructions and will help prevent false compensation claims and disputes during land acquisition.

In its advisory, Central Railway stated that any construction carried out without prior Railway permission will be treated as unauthorized and dealt with as per applicable rules. It also made it clear that structures built without the mandatory NOC will not be considered for compensation, and any financial loss, demolition or other consequences will be entirely at the owner's risk.

The Railway has also appealed to Gram Panchayats, Municipal Councils and planning authorities not to approve any construction within 30 metres of railway land without verifying the mandatory Railway NOC. It urged citizens not to fall prey to agents offering false assurances of permissions or compensation and to follow the legal process before undertaking any construction near railway property.

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