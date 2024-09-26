Central Railway To Run One Way Superfast Trains Between Mumbai And Jaipur On Sept 27 & 28

Central Railway | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced that it will run one way superfast special trains between Mumbai and Jaipur on September 27 and 28. The decision had been taken to cater passengers demand.

The trains will halt at Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur stations.

The Central Railway has given the details for the services as below:

Train no. 01099 One Way Superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 27.9.2024 (Friday) & 28.9.2024 (Saturday) at 11.30 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 08.45 hrs next day.

Composition: Two AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 8 General Second Class including two guards brake van.

Reservation: Bookings for 01099 on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

The Central Railway has appealed to the passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or NTES App for detailed timings, halts and any further information and updates.

The Central Railway has also announced 42 trips of LTT Mumbai-Danapur Daily Special Train (01143/01144) and 08 trips of CSMT Mumbai-Asansol Weekly Special (01145/01146) to cater the rush for Diwali and Chhath festival.

Brighten your Diwali and Chhath festival celebrations with exciting travel plans!

We are delighted to announce 42 trips of LTT Mumbai-Danapur Daily Special Train (01143/01144).



Check out the detailed timings and halts of this train at https://t.co/5VaUUo1nUi or on the NTES App.… pic.twitter.com/7vSlK9zWAQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 26, 2024

Central Railway extends services of special trains to clear extra rush.

Check schedules & availability:@Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/tMQ1GeUGPp — DRM Bhusaval (@BhusavalDivn) September 26, 2024

The Railways have announced several additional trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals. Passengers can visit the Indian railways website and also visit Central Railways official X handle for updates.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has extended services of special trains to clear extra rush between Nashik and Badnera.