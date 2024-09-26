 Central Railway To Run One Way Superfast Trains Between Mumbai And Jaipur On Sept 27 & 28
Central Railway To Run One Way Superfast Trains Between Mumbai And Jaipur On Sept 27 & 28

To cater passengers' demand, the Central Railway has announced to run one-way superfast special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Jaipur on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced that it will run one way superfast special trains between Mumbai and Jaipur on September 27 and 28. The decision had been taken to cater passengers demand.

The trains will halt at Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Kota and Sawai Madhopur stations.

The Central Railway has given the details for the services as below:

Train no. 01099 One Way Superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 27.9.2024 (Friday) & 28.9.2024 (Saturday) at 11.30 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 08.45 hrs next day.

Composition: Two AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 8 General Second Class including two guards brake van.

article-image

Reservation: Bookings for 01099 on special charges are open at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

The Central Railway has appealed to the passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or NTES App for detailed timings, halts and any further information and updates.

The Central Railway has also announced 42 trips of LTT Mumbai-Danapur Daily Special Train (01143/01144) and 08 trips of CSMT Mumbai-Asansol Weekly Special (01145/01146) to cater the rush for Diwali and Chhath festival.

The Railways have announced several additional trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals. Passengers can visit the Indian railways website and also visit Central Railways official X handle for updates.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has extended services of special trains to clear extra rush between Nashik and Badnera.

