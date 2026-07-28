Central Railway To Run 246 Ganpati Special Trains; Bookings Begin From August 1

Central Railway has announced 246 Ganpati Special Trains to ease festive travel between Mumbai, Pune and the Konkan region | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: To handle the festive rush during Ganesh Chaturthi, Central Railway has announced 246 Ganpati Special Trains, including 184 reserved trains with AC, sleeper and general coaches and 62 unreserved MEMU services.

The specials will connect Mumbai and Pune with major Konkan destinations such as Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Madgaon and Khed, offering additional travel options for thousands of devotees returning home for the festival.

Special Train Schedule

Central Railway said the special train plan includes 98 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), 76 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), 10 from Pune and 62 unreserved MEMU specials. Most services will operate between September 11 and September 27, covering the peak travel period for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The reserved trains will run to Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri and Madgaon with a mix of AC, sleeper and unreserved coaches, while special AC-only services have also been introduced on select routes. Pune will get both AC and regular weekly specials to Ratnagiri.

Additional MEMU Services

To cater to short-distance passengers, Central Railway will also run 62 unreserved MEMU specials between Diva-Khed and Diva-Chiplun, improving connectivity across the Konkan region during the festival. These services are expected to ease pressure on regular trains and provide affordable travel for passengers.

Bookings Open From August 1

According to Central Railway, reservations for the special trains will open in phases from August 1. Booking for trains 01153, 01445, 01167 and 01447 will begin on August 1, followed by trains 01165 and 01185 on August 2, while bookings for trains 01103, 01129, 01151, 01171 and 01131 will start on August 3.

Tickets will be available through all PRS counters and the IRCTC portal, while unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS system. Passengers can also use the RailOne app and the NTES platform to check train schedules and running information.

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With Konkan-bound trains witnessing heavy demand every Ganesh festival, the additional services are expected to provide significant relief to passengers and reduce waiting lists on regular trains. Central Railway has advised travellers to book tickets early due to high demand during the festive season.

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