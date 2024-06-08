Central Railway Short-Terminates Trains At Dadar Station Due To Mumbai CSMT Platform Extension Work; Check Details Here

Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

It has been decided by Central Railway to short terminate the following trains at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024 due to extension work of Platform no. 10, 11, 12 & 13 work at Mumbai CSMT. Repercussion to train services are as under:

Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Express will be short terminated at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024.

Train no. 22120 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Tejas Express will be short terminated at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024.

Train no. 12052 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Janshatabdi Express will be short terminated at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024.