 Central Railway Short-Terminates Trains At Dadar Station Due To Mumbai CSMT Platform Extension Work; Check Details Here
As part of ongoing platform extension works central Railway has announced the short termination of trains at Dadar station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Dadar railway station | Vijay Gohil

It has been decided by Central Railway to short terminate the following trains at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024 due to extension work of Platform no. 10, 11, 12 & 13  work at Mumbai CSMT. Repercussion to train services are as under:

Train no. 12134 Mangaluru Jn. -  Mumbai CSMT Express will be short terminated at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024.

Train no. 22120 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Tejas Express will be short terminated at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024.

Train no. 12052 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Janshatabdi Express will be short terminated at Dadar station upto 07/07/2024.

