Central Railway RPF Rescues Passengers, Assists Emergency Childbirth Under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha’ And ‘Matrushakti’

Mumbai, Jan 21: Central Railway’s RPF personnel have always been at the forefront not only in keeping a round-the-clock vigil in safeguarding railway property but also in playing multiple roles to ensure passenger safety.

Operation Jeevan Raksha

Central Railway RPF, under “Operation Jeevan Raksha”, has saved the lives of passengers who, at times, act negligently and face danger while boarding or alighting from running trains.

Narsingh Kanaujia, Assistant Sub-Inspector, RPF, displayed an incredible act of bravery and saved a passenger from harm. Kanaujia, while on duty on December 26, 2025, noticed a lady passenger attempting to board a running slow local that had just started departing from the platform and, in the process, falling into the gap between the train and the platform.

Kanaujia rushed to the rescue and immediately pulled the passenger to safety, thus saving her from a potential fatal accident. The passenger was counselled and given proper guidance to continue her journey safely.

Operation Matrushakti

Central Railway RPF, under “Operation Matrushakti”, has been providing all possible assistance to pregnant women during childbirth in emergency situations. This includes arranging medical facilities en route, providing assistance at stations, taking the woman to the nearest hospital, and informing relatives.

In a recent incident, the CR RPF team helped a woman deliver a baby on Train No. 22538 LTT–Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express on December 30, 2025.

On December 30, 2025, information was received regarding a medical emergency on Train No. 22538 LTT–Gorakhpur Kushinagar Express. Shri L. B. Wagh, RPF Sub-Inspector, along with his team, rushed to the site and found a pregnant lady passenger experiencing labour pain.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the lack of time, and the running status of the train, the RPF team, with the help of a female co-passenger, successfully conducted a safe delivery inside the general coach of the train.

A preliminary medical examination of the mother and newborn child was conducted with the help of doctors and medical staff at the Nashik Road station railway emergency room. The mother and child were later shifted to a nearby government hospital for further medical care.

Railway’s appreciation and appeal

Central Railway has acknowledged the exemplary act of bravery of Narsingh Kanaujia in saving the life of the passenger, and of Shri L. B. Wagh and his team in assisting a pregnant woman with an emergency delivery.

The Central Railway RPF is committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, railway property and assets across its jurisdiction. With a dedicated team of professionals, it upholds the highest standards of integrity, vigilance and public service.

Railways have appealed to passengers to avoid boarding or de-boarding running trains, as it is dangerous to life.

