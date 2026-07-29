Central Railway Reports False Fire Alarm, Track Obstruction; No Injuries Or Major Disruption | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway reported two separate safety-related incidents on Tuesday morning, both of which were handled promptly without any injuries or major disruption to train services. The incidents involved a false fire alarm on the Mahalaxmi Express and a foreign object found on suburban railway tracks.

Dead Rat Causes Electrical Short Circuit

At around 5.40 am, the Fire and Smoke Detection System (FSDS) in the B1 coach of the Mahalaxmi Express triggered an alarm. Railway officials later found that there was no fire. The alarm had been activated due to a short circuit caused by a dead rat inside the electrical panel. Railway staff inspected the coach thoroughly before allowing the train to resume its journey at 6.00 am. Officials confirmed that no passengers were injured and no further abnormality was noticed during the journey.

In another incident, a Thane–Karjat local train was detained between Ulhasnagar and Ambarnath from 5.44 am to 5.56 am after an iron box was spotted on the track. Alert motorman R. S. Saini immediately stopped the train, removed the object from the tracks and safely resumed the service.

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