Central Railway Refunds Nearly ₹6 Crore To 80,000 Passengers After Karjat-Lonavala Monsoon Rail Disruption

Central Railway processed nearly ₹6 crore in refunds after a landslide disrupted train services between Karjat and Lonavala | X

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: Central Railway refunded nearly Rs 5.91 crore to around 80,000 passengers on July 6 after a landslide between Karjat and Lonavala severely disrupted train services, forcing cancellations, short terminations and rescheduling of several trains.

The railway processed Rs 5.91 crore in refunds for 79,747 passengers, almost doubling both the refund amount and the number of passengers compared to the same day last year.

Refunds Processed Across Divisions

The disruption, triggered by a landslide in the ghat section, left thousands of passengers unable to travel. According to Central Railway, refund claims were processed quickly across all divisions with the help of additional staff and special help desks set up at stations. Officials said every effort was made to minimise inconvenience and ensure eligible passengers received their refunds without unnecessary delay.

The Mumbai Division accounted for the highest refunds, issuing Rs 2.86 crore to 37,330 passengers, compared to Rs 1.42 crore for 17,490 passengers on July 6, 2025. In the Pune Division, 20,982 passengers received refunds totalling Rs 1.56 crore, more than double last year's Rs 74.46 lakh refunded to 9,689 passengers. Overall, the refund amount increased by 96%, while the number of passengers receiving refunds rose by 106% over the corresponding day last year.

Restoration Work Continues

The figures underline the scale of disruption caused by the heavy monsoon and the growing pressure on railway operations during extreme weather. Restoration work in the affected Karjat-Lonavala section is continuing on a war footing to restore normal train services.

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Central Railway has advised passengers to check the latest train status before starting their journey and use railway helplines or station enquiry counters for updated information.

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