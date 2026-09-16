Central Railway Plans Emergency Medical Rooms At 43 Mumbai Suburban Stations, E-Auction From September 18-23

Central Railway will expand emergency medical facilities across its suburban network to provide quicker assistance to passengers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: Central Railway will conduct a collective e-auction to set up Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) at 43 suburban railway stations, aiming to provide faster medical assistance to passengers during emergencies. The e-auction process will be held from September 18 to 23.

Expansion Follows Commuter Request

The move follows a request by Dombivli-CSMT commuter Sachin Kumar Maurya, who had approached Central Railway seeking an emergency medical room at Dombivli station. In its September 11 response, the Chief Medical Superintendent’s office of the Central Railway Hospital at Kalyan provided details of the existing facilities and the proposed expansion.

Currently, 12 EMRs operate across the Mumbai suburban network. The medical department manages three at Kalyan, Byculla, and Vashi, with services operated by Annie Foundation since August 2022.

Its current contract is scheduled to end on July 31, 2027. Nine other facilities, at Karjat, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Ghatkopar, Thane, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Dombivli and Titwala, are managed through the commercial department.

Facilities Awaiting Operational Clearance

Central Railway said the EMRs at Chembur and Mankhurd are awaiting drug licence-related procedures, while work is under way to complete post-monsoon construction at Khopoli before the facility is made operational.

Passenger Safety Concerns Rise

The need for such facilities has also gained significance amid safety concerns on the suburban network. According to railway information, incidents of passengers falling from moving local trains have increased by 250 per cent on the main line. Such incidents have declined on the Harbour line, while there has been no change on Western Railway.

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Central Railway said it is continuing to assess the feasibility of emergency medical rooms at stations, in line with directions of the Bombay High Court, and will provide facilities through tenders or e-auctions wherever feasible.

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