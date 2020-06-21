Central Railway observes International Day of Yoga

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway, Relly Mittal, President, Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation and family led the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga by practicing yoga at their home.

The 6th International Day of Yoga was observed on Central Railway in a non-congregative way in the respective homes of participants and with their family.

Mittal extended his wishes to the railwaymen and said, “Yoga is globally accepted as a stress reliever and practicing has a positive impact on general health and immunity enhancement. The art of practicing yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul. It is a way of living that aims towards ‘a healthy mind in a healthy body’.”

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day was “Yoga at Home & Yoga with family”.

As entire Nation is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, Railways is taking all possible steps to maintain social distancing. Mittal said that practicing yoga will help us to stay fit and build a healthy nation.

HQ Officers and staff also observed the day by practicing yoga at their residences.