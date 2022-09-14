Central Railway: Now Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express gets a Vistadome coach

Vistadome coach | Twitter/@Central_Railway

From September 15 the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express will get one vistadome coach attached to the train, Central Railway announced yesterday. This will be the second vistadome coach in Mumbai-Madgaon section. One vistadome coach is already attached to the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express.

As of now, Central Railway is running five vistadome coaches in different trains and with the attachment of vistadome coach to Tejas Express, it will be 6 in all - namely Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen, Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express and Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.

"The Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express will run with vistadome coach attached from September 15 to October 31 on experimental basis. Further decision will be taken after receiving feedback and response from the passengers," Central Railway CPRO CR, Shivaji Sutar, said.

"Tickets for the vistadome coach can be booked at all computerized reservation centres and on the website," he added.

Apart from this, Tejas Express will now be extended up to Madgaon from 1st November. "With effect from November 1st, Tejas Express leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 05.50 am (every Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat and Sun and will arrive in Madgaon at 2.40 pm on the same day. While returning, the train will leave Madgaon at 3.15 pm (instead of 2.40 pm from Karmali) (every Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat and Sun and arrive at CSMT at 11.55 pm the same day."