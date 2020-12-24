Central Railway conducts awareness campaign on women's safety at Kalyan station

Thane: The central railway on Thursday carried an awareness campaign for the women's safety at Kalyan railway station. The female passengers were made aware of the smart saheli and requested to be a part of the WhatsApp group to curb crime against women while travelling in the train.

The newly introduced programme, named as 'Smart Sahelee', was launched on December 22 by the Central Railway for the women's safety. Hence, the awareness campaign for the same is being carried by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"The programme aims mainly to provide a holistic security net to build confidence among women commuters, covering all 1,774 suburban services on the Mumbai Division of Central Railway and to attain the target of zero crime against women. It also establishes two-way communication with women commuters and develops confidence among them with respect to their safety and security, by attending to their complaints and grievances," said an official from CR.

The awareness programme was carried at different platforms and locals starting and terminating from Kalyan railway station on Thursday.

"The programme will be working to form groups compromising representatives from NGO, who are also a regular railway commuter. The formation of groups is categorised into train sahelee group, station sahelee and ladies special local sahelee groups," said the official.

"These teams consists of all force mentors, passenger mentors, station Sahelee in-charge, service Sahelee in-charge, and RPF inspectors of the division. These teams are supposed to coordinate by forming a WhatsApp group called Smart-Sahelee Team," added the official.

The representatives and volunteers of the different groups have been informed to keep observing activities, issues affecting women security, suggest ways and means to improve security, propagate the facility of 182 RPF helpline amongst the commuters.

The volunteers will ensure timely and prompt response to the complaints and grievances of women passengers, informed the official.