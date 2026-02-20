Central Railway Announces Mega Block On February 22; Check Details

Central Railway Announces Mega Block On February 22 | Representative Image

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 22.02.2026 as under:

MAIN LINE

UP and DOWN slow Lines between Mulund and Thane stations from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hrs

DOWN slow services leaving CSMT from 10.04 hrs to 15.09 hrs will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Mulund and Thane stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Thane station and will arrive destination 10 mins later than its scheduled arrival time.

UP Slow services leaving Kalyan from 10.36 hrs to 15.24 hrs will be diverted on UP FAST line between Thane and Mulund stations and will be further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All UP and DOWN slow services departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs will reach destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 hrs to 16.05 hrs

Harbour Line Section

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 hrs to 15.49 hrs and

DOWN Harbour line services to Belapur/ Panvel departing CSMT from 9.45 hrs to 15.12 hrs will remain cancelled.

Trans Harbour Line Section

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 hrs to 15.53 hrs and

DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 hrs to 15.20 hrs will remain cancelled.

Special Train Arrangements

Special local trains will be run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

PORT line services will be available during the block period.

Appeal To Passengers

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

