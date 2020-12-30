Central Bureau of Investigation arrests assistant labour commissioner for taking Rs 60,000 bribe; recovers Rs 52 lakh in cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Labour Commissioner, Nagpur for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.60,000. The house searches led to recovery of cash worth Rs 52 lakh.

The name of the arrested person is Sachin J. Shelar, assistant labour commissioner working in the office of labour commissioner, Nagpur. “It was alleged that the regional labour commissioner and assistant labour commissioner, Nagpur had inspected the complainant’s firm and directed him to submit certain documents at the office of the labour commissioner,” the CBI said. “The complainant visited the office to submit the documents. It was further alleged that instead of receiving the documents, the complainant was asked to meet the accused at his residence. The accused demanded the alleged bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety site labour and also additional bribe amount to issue labour license.”

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.60,000 from the complainant. “Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of approximately Rs.52.09 lakh and documents related to various investments,” the agency said.