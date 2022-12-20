CDSL buys office at Lower Parel for Rs163 crore



Mumbai: The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), the securities depository company, has purchased 46,000sqft of area in Lower Parel from Marathon Group for Rs163.16 crore.

The space has been picked up on the 34th and 35th floors of Marathon Futurex at the junction between Lower Parel and Curry Road on NM Joshi Road.

Marathon Group MD Mayur Shah said, “A combination of several factors worked in our favour in concluding this deal. Our project’s location is just a minute’s walk from Lower Parel station, Currey Road station, and the Lower Parel Monorail station. With the Delisle Road bridge finally set to reopen, even road traffic issues will soon be eased. This enables employers to attract talent from all over the city.”

Earlier this year, Kansai Nerolac had acquired 23,500sqft in the same commercial building in a deal worth Rs85 crore and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s firm FilmKraft had purchased 10,000sqft at the Futurex at a cost of Rs33 crore. Already, this Grade A office space has some marquee names such as Nykaa, LOreal, Zee, SBI Capital, IDBI Federal, Invesco and Thomas Cook among others.



