CCTV Footage At Police Stations Crucial: Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla | ANI

Mumbai, February 29: In the wake of the shooting of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Shukla has ordered police stations to be careful about CCTV footage of their premises. As per a circular issued by DGP Shukla, the state police have been asked to be proactive as CCTV footage constitutes crucial evidence in many cases and can affect the prosecution if it goes viral.

On February 2, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired 10 shots at Mahesh Gaikwad over a land dispute. The two leaders and their supporters landed at Hill Line police station, and a heated argument led to the shooting inside the senior inspector’s cabin. A video of the incident was later found on social media.

In a March 2018 case wherein a video was recorded in a police station, the Bombay High Court has said that the definition of ‘prohibited place’ defined under section 2 (8) of the Official Secrets Act is not relevant. The court said this is a broad definition, which specifically excludes police stations.