CBI registers graft case against MES engineer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a graft case against an engineer of Military Engineering Services for allegedly demanding bribe in a civil work done at a defence establishment. The complainant had also recorded his conversation with the accused official wherein the official was telling him that nowadays people record conversations and give it to CBI, without realising that this very conversation was being recorded and would be probed by CBI.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received by the CBI on January 12 from a person who works as a project manager in Mumbai for a construction company. The complainant had alleged that his company was allotted a tender in July 2020 for doing civil work at Naval Station in Uran. In August, at the time of submission of documents related to the tender, the complainant had met accused government official AK Mishra, who was working as junior engineer (contract), who allegedly demanded three percent of the tender accepting amount, which the complainant refused to give.

"The complainant had submitted a bill of Rs 13.50 lakh for payment of work after which Mishra had forwarded his observations and objections in December. When the complainant met Mishra on January 8, for enquiry about the payment, Mishra told the complainant that as the latter had not fulfilled his earlier demand of bribe of three percent of the tender acceptance value, the payment has been kept on hold," said a CBI official.

He added, Mishra informed the complainant that until the bribe is paid, the payment will not be released. The complainant then approached the CBI for enquiry on January 12.

"An attempt to verify the complaint was done. On January 14, the complainant again met Mishra and recorded their conversation. During the conversation, Mishra told the complainant that nowadays people record conversations and give it to the CBI. Mishra also spoke about the bribe money. The CBI then on January 20 registered a case against Mishra under the section of Prevention of Corruption Act," the officer said.