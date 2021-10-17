CBI, I-T, ED, NIA and NCB - From roles & responsibilities to formation, know everything about Central agencies amid recent Centre-State feud over their 'misuse'

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his Dussehra speech alleged that agencies including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax and Narcotics Control Bureau against the political opponents and to defame Maharashtra.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also stated that the Centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states by using the agencies.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar whose relatives' premises were raided recently alleged political motives behind the raids and said that people must be wary about the way the agencies are being misused.

In light of these allegations let's look at the roles and responsibilities of these agencies and why they were formed.

CBI (Central Bureau Of Investigation)

The CBI is the premier investigating agency of the Indian government and the country's sole point of contact for liaison with Interpol.

It was set up in 1941 as the Special Police Establishment. Its original purpose was to investigate bribery and governmental corruption in transactions during the Second World War.

However, in 1965 it received expanded jurisdiction to investigate breaches of central laws, multi-state organised crime and international cases.

The CBI has to investigate major crimes in the country having interstate and international ramifications. It is also involved in collection of criminal intelligence pertaining to three of its main areas of operation, viz., Anti-Corruption, Economic Crimes and Special Crimes.

The Anti-Corruption Division of the CBI has handled cases against Chief Ministers, Ministers, Secretaries to Government, Officers of the All India Services, CMDs of Banks, Financial Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings, etc.

CBI investigations have a major impact on the political and economic life of the nation. CBI derives power to investigate from the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

The current chief of the CBI is a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer from the 1985 batch, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

NIA (National Investigation Agency)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) came into being after the enactment of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 which was passed after the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

The attacks made the Indian government realize the need for a special body to deal with terrorist activities in India.

The agency comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is authorised to deal with terror-related crimes across states without special permission from the states.

The current chief of the NIA is a 1984-batch IPS officer Kuldiep Singh.

ED (Enforcement Directorate)

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is a law enforcement agency that is responsible for enforcing economic laws and combating economic crime in India.

The agency is responsible for enforcement of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), and provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

It comes under the Department of Revenue (under the Ministry of Finance).

Former Indian Revenue Service officer from the 1984-batch, Sanjay Kumar Mishra is the current ED chief.

NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)

The Narcotics Control Bureau was created on 17 March 1986 and is tasked with combating drug smuggling and the use of illegal substances under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The primary aim of the agency is to fight drug trafficking across India. It works in close coordination with the Customs and Central Excise/GST, State Police Department, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) and other similar agencies both at a national and state level.

Satya Narayan Pradhan, an IPS officer of 1988 batch from Jharkhand cadre is the current Director General of the NCB.

IT- Dept (Income Tax Department)

The Income Tax Department is a government agency tasked with the collection of direct tax for the Indian government.

The primary responsibility of the department is to enforce various direct tax laws including the Income-tax Act, 1961, Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and the Black Money Act, 2015.

The administration in Income Tax Department (ITD) is managed by a statutory body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) at the apex level and 18 territory-based regional headquarters at the field offices level.

Like the ED, the IT department comes under the Department of Revenue (under the Ministry of Finance).

J.B. Mohapatra, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service officer is the current CBDT chairman.

