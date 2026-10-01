CBI Files Second Chargesheet In Reliance Home Finance Case Over Alleged ₹7,429-Crore Fund Diversion

The CBI has chargesheeted 11 more accused in its investigation into alleged diversion of funds borrowed by Reliance Home Finance | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed the second chargesheet on Thursday in the Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) case before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Mumbai, against 11 accused persons, including three executives of the Reliance ADA Group, seven companies and one private person who is a CA and Statutory Auditor of RHFL. The accused have been chargesheeted for offences of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the IPC.

Funds Allegedly Diverted

According to the CBI, investigation conducted so far has revealed that funds amounting to Rs 7,429 crore, borrowed by RHFL, were allegedly diverted through intermediary and conduit entities to various Reliance ADA Group companies in violation of the terms and conditions stipulated by lenders, thereby causing wrongful loss to the lending banks and financial institutions and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and related entities.

First Chargesheet Filed In July

The CBI had registered the case on the basis of complaints received from Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) and other Public Sector Banks of the consortium. The first chargesheet was filed in the case on July 9, 2026, against four accused persons.

With the filing of this chargesheet, a total of 15 accused persons, including senior officials and group companies, have been chargesheeted in the case so far. Further investigation is continuing to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other allegations.

Also Watch:

Nine FIRs Registered

It may also be recalled that the CBI, BSFB, Delhi, has registered nine FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) and Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) on the basis of complaints received from various Public Sector Banks, LIC and EPFO.

The CBI had earlier filed six chargesheets in the Reliance ADA Group cases. The present chargesheet is the seventh chargesheet. The investigation in these cases is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/