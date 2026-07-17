CBI Files Second Chargesheet In Reliance Communications Loan Fraud Case Against 3 Accused

CBI has filed a second chargesheet in the Reliance Communications loan fraud case against a company and its two directors | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a second chargesheet in the Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) case before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Mumbai, against three accused persons, including M/s Netizen Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (formerly M/s Reliance Infocomm Engineering Pvt. Ltd.) and its two directors, Anil Kalya and Tunu Sahu, for offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal misappropriation and cheating.

According to a statement issued by the agency, the second chargesheet is based on the investigation conducted by the CBI, which has revealed that M/s Netizen Engineering Pvt. Ltd. was used by M/s Reliance Communications Limited as a pass-through entity for the wilful diversion of funds, thereby causing wrongful loss to the lending banks and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons and related entities.

Investigation Into Fund Diversion

The CBI had registered the case on the basis of a complaint received from the State Bank of India. As per the FIR, the total exposure of public sector banks and financial institutions in the case is Rs 19,694.33 crore.

The CBI had earlier filed the first chargesheet on May 29 against 16 accused persons, including M/s Reliance Communications Limited, five senior executives of the company and 10 bank officials.

Further investigation has been kept open to ascertain the role of other accused persons and to investigate other aspects of the case, the statement said.

Multiple Cases Under Probe

The CBI has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) on the basis of complaints received from various public sector banks and LIC.

The CBI has so far filed three chargesheets in the Reliance ADA Group cases. The present chargesheet is the fourth chargesheet filed in these cases, and more chargesheets will be filed in the future.

Also Watch:

Read Also CBI Files First Chargesheet In RCFL Case Against 2 Reliance Group Companies, 5 Former Executives

The CBI has so far arrested six accused persons in the Reliance ADA Group cases. All the accused persons are presently in judicial custody. The investigation in these cases is being monitored by the Supreme Court, the CBI said in a statement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/